On witness stand, man says R. Kelly sexually abused him

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 4:30 PM MST until MON 7:30 PM MST, Mohave County
14
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 4:35 PM MST until MON 7:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 4:50 PM MST until MON 5:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:24 PM MST until MON 5:30 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
from MON 4:51 PM MST until MON 6:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from MON 4:06 PM MST until MON 6:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 9:00 AM MDT until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 5:15 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Special Weather Statement
until MON 5:30 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

On witness stand, man says R. Kelly sexually abused him

By Tom Hays
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

R. Kelly trial Day 8

A man testified that when he was 17, R. Kelly sexually exploited him.

NEW YORK (AP) - After several days of testimony from women claiming they were groomed and sexually abused by R. Kelly, a man took the witness stand at Kelly's sex-trafficking trail in New York City on Monday to say the R&B star exploited him in the same way when he was a high school student.

The witness, taking the witness stand in federal court in Brooklyn without using his real name, told a jury how Kelly lured him to his Chicago-area home in 2007 with false offers of helping him with his fledgling music career. 

Kelly asked the alleged victim, then 17, "what I was willing to do for music," the witness said. He replied, "I'll carry your bags. ... Anything you need, I'll be willing to do."

"That's not it. That's not it," he said Kelly responded before asking him if he ever fantasized about having sex with men. He described how Kelly then "crawled down on his knees and proceeded to give me oral sex," even though, "I wasn't into it." 

court_sketch_R_Kelly_trial_John_Doe_1

A man took the witness stand in federal court in Brooklyn and testified that R. Kelly sexually exploited him when he was 17. (Court sketch by Jane Rosenberg)

Afterward, "he told me to keep between him and me," he said. 

In a later episode, Kelly "snapped his fingers three times" to summon a naked girl from where she was hiding under a boxing ring to give Kelly and the witness oral sex, the man told the jury.

RELATED: R. Kelly compared himself to Jerry Lee Lewis, witness says

He kept seeing Kelly after that because "I really wanted to make it in the music industry," he said.

Kelly, 54, has repeatedly denied accusations that he preyed on victims during a 30-year career highlighted by his 1996 mega hit "I Believe I Can Fly." His lawyers have portrayed his accusers as groupies who are lying about their relationships with him.

court_sketch_R_Kelly_trial_John_Doe_2.jpg

A man took the witness stand in federal court in Brooklyn and testified that R. Kelly sexually exploited him when he was 17. (Court sketch by Jane Rosenberg)

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!

Earlier Monday, a woman testified that Kelly sexually assaulted her at age 17 following a performance in Miami in 1994. The witness, also testifying without using her real name, claimed that Kelly's cronies took her and a friend to his dressing room after the show before he pulled down her shorts and forced her to have unprotected sex, she said.

"I was in complete shock," she said. "I didn't know what to say at all. I basically went blank."

RELATED: R. KELLY TIMELINE — Life, lurid rumors, lawsuits, criminal charges

Afterward, she and her friend "unlocked the door and ran out of there," she said.

On cross-examination, defense attorney Deveraux Cannick pressed the witness on why, after someone allegedly "raped you," she waited more than two decades to contact law enforcement.

"Because I didn't want to feel more shame and trauma," she said.