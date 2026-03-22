1 dead, officer injured after 'erratic driver' causes 2 crashes in Glendale

The Brief One person is dead and four others are injured following two related crashes on Glendale Avenue involving an officer and an "erratic driver." The Glendale officer collided with a pickup truck at 56th Avenue after reportedly running a red light while pursuing a sedan driving the wrong way. The "erratic driver" remains unidentified.



A Glendale officer collided with a truck while attempting to pull over another vehicle for "erratic driving behavior" who crashed into another car.

What we know:

The officer was driving eastbound in the 5700 block of West Glendale Avenue when a white sedan sped past, driving in the wrong direction in the westbound lanes. As the driver went through 56th Avenue, he was followed by the officer who was attempting a traffic stop.

While going through the intersection, the officer collided with a pickup truck traveling north. It’s believed the officer went through the traffic light when it was red.

The driver of the truck and the Glendale officer were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Police said the "erratic driver" then ran into a vehicle at 5100 West Glendale Avenue, causing serious being non-life-threatening injuries to the driver of the second car and killing the passenger.

"The erratic driver also had some serious non-life-threatening injuries," the department said.

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What we don't know:

The "erratic driver's" identity was not made known, and it is unclear if impairment was involved. The condition of the officer and driver of the pickup truck are unknown at this time.

Map of the area of the collisions.