Woman, 2 children seriously injured in rollover crash in Phoenix

A woman and two children were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Phoenix Sunday afternoon, the fire department says.

Just before 1 p.m., crews responded to the area of 35th Avenue and McNeil Street for reports of the crash.

There they found a car that had rolled over at least once, but was in the upright position. Three victims were found in the car, including a woman and two children under the ages of 10 years old.

They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the crash.