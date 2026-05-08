Expand / Collapse search

Woman accused of running over man she met on dating app; Trump releases new UFO files l Morning News Brief

By
Published  May 8, 2026 9:55am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, May 8, 2026. (MCSO; Department of War; Catawba County Sheriff)

From an Arizona woman accused of hitting and killing a Phoenix man who she met on a dating app to the Trump administration releasing previously unseen photos and videos of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 8.

1. AZ woman intentionally ran over man, police say

Featured

Arizona woman accused of hitting, killing man she met on dating app
article

Arizona woman accused of hitting, killing man she met on dating app

Police say 30-year-old Mikela Bahe met the victim on a dating app, and intentionally ran him over with his own SUV near 16th Street and Maryland Avenue.

2. More progress made on Hazen Fire

Featured

Hazen Fire: Crews making more progress on blaze near Buckeye
article

Hazen Fire: Crews making more progress on blaze near Buckeye

A fast-moving brush fire has burned 1,191 acres in Buckeye, fueled by heavy river bottom vegetation and creosote trees. The fire is 78% contained.

3. Substitute teacher reaches plea deal in student sex case

Featured

Substitute teacher whose sobbing mugshot went viral reaches plea deal in sex case involving student
article

Substitute teacher whose sobbing mugshot went viral reaches plea deal in sex case involving student

A North Carolina substitute teacher who was photographed sobbing in a mugshot after admitting to having sex with a 15-year-old has reached a plea deal.

4. Man allegedly built bomb inside his home

Featured

Bullhead City man accused of making terrorist threats: PD
article

Bullhead City man accused of making terrorist threats: PD

Besides being accused of making terrorist threats, Bullhead City Police say officers also found drugs in the suspect's possession, as well as at his home.

5. "It’s time the American people see it for themselves"

Featured

Trump administration begins to release new UFO files to the public
article

Trump administration begins to release new UFO files to the public

The Pentagon on Friday released some never-before-seen images and video of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) as part of a historical effort the Trump administration has vowed to declassify.

Friday & weekend weather outlook

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/8/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/8/26

The heat is on! The Valley will return to triple digits on Friday, with very warm temps lasting throughout next week.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews