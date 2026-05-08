Woman accused of running over man she met on dating app; Trump releases new UFO files l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Friday, May 8, 2026. (MCSO; Department of War; Catawba County Sheriff)
From an Arizona woman accused of hitting and killing a Phoenix man who she met on a dating app to the Trump administration releasing previously unseen photos and videos of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 8.
1. AZ woman intentionally ran over man, police say
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Police say 30-year-old Mikela Bahe met the victim on a dating app, and intentionally ran him over with his own SUV near 16th Street and Maryland Avenue.
2. More progress made on Hazen Fire
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A fast-moving brush fire has burned 1,191 acres in Buckeye, fueled by heavy river bottom vegetation and creosote trees. The fire is 78% contained.
3. Substitute teacher reaches plea deal in student sex case
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A North Carolina substitute teacher who was photographed sobbing in a mugshot after admitting to having sex with a 15-year-old has reached a plea deal.
4. Man allegedly built bomb inside his home
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Besides being accused of making terrorist threats, Bullhead City Police say officers also found drugs in the suspect's possession, as well as at his home.
5. "It’s time the American people see it for themselves"
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The Pentagon on Friday released some never-before-seen images and video of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) as part of a historical effort the Trump administration has vowed to declassify.
Friday & weekend weather outlook
The heat is on! The Valley will return to triple digits on Friday, with very warm temps lasting throughout next week.
Click here for full forecast