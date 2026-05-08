Woman accused of running over man she met on dating app; Trump releases new UFO files l Morning News Brief

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From an Arizona woman accused of hitting and killing a Phoenix man who she met on a dating app to the Trump administration releasing previously unseen photos and videos of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 8.

1. AZ woman intentionally ran over man, police say

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2. More progress made on Hazen Fire

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3. Substitute teacher reaches plea deal in student sex case

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4. Man allegedly built bomb inside his home

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5. "It’s time the American people see it for themselves"

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