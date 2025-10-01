Woman arrested in north Phoenix rideshare crash that killed passenger

The Brief On Sept. 9, 2023, police say Bella Bonanno ran a red light and crashed into a rideshare vehicle near Tatum and Shea Boulevards, killing 28-year-old Alec Carbine. Bonanno is accused of manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangerment.



A woman accused of running a red light near a north Phoenix intersection and crashing into a rideshare vehicle, killing a passenger, has been arrested.

The backstory:

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Sept. 9, 2023, near Tatum and Shea Boulevards.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found 28-year-old Alec Carbine with critical injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The rideshare driver suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say the driver of the other car, 21-year-old Bella Bonanno, ran a red light before crashing into the rideshare vehicle. Three passengers inside Bonanno's car were also hurt.

At the time of the crash, police said there were no signs of impairment.

Update:

On Sept. 30, police said Bonanno had been arrested and booked into jail. She is accused of manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangerment. She was jailed on a $100,000 bond.

What's next:

Bonanno's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 8.

