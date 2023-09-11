Rideshare passenger dies following north Phoenix crash

Police say a man who was riding as a passenger in a rideshare vehicle died at the hospital following a two-car crash in north Phoenix.

According to police, the crash happened at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 9 near Tatum and Shea Boulevards.

When officers got to the scene, they found 28-year-old Alec Carbine with critical injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died. The driver of the rideshare vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say a woman driving the second vehicle ran a red light and crashed into the rideshare vehicle. The woman was not hurt, however, three other people who were inside her car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"The woman was evaluated for impairment with no signs being reported," Sgt. Brian Bower said.

No further details were released.

Area where the crash happened: