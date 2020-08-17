Expand / Collapse search
Woman bitten by javelina while walking her dog near Tucson

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Tucson
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

North America, USA, Texas, Big Bend National Park, Sam Nail Ranch, Javelina. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

TUCSON, Ariz. - A woman was hospitalized after she was bitten by a javelina while walking her dog in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the 29 year old received a six-inch gash to her thigh after she was bitten by the javelina on August 16.

The woman was treated at a local hospital. Wildlife officials also recommend the woman receives rabies shots as a precaution.

