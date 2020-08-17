Woman bitten by javelina while walking her dog near Tucson

article

A woman was hospitalized after she was bitten by a javelina while walking her dog in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the 29 year old received a six-inch gash to her thigh after she was bitten by the javelina on August 16.

The woman was treated at a local hospital. Wildlife officials also recommend the woman receives rabies shots as a precaution.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters