Woman climbs into lion exhibit at Bronx Zoo, taunts and dances for lion just feet away

A woman climbed over a safety barrier at the Bronx Zoo in New York City on Saturday and video of the incident is making the rounds on social media.

Video taken by Instagram user @realsobrino shows the woman dressed in a T-shirt and pants just feet away from the lion. The animal stares her down as she waves her hands in the air.

At one point, the woman appears to dance for the king of the jungle. The lion just stares back at her.

"She shouldn't be doing that," one zoo visitor can be heard saying in the background of the video.

The zoo said there is a moat-like barrier that separated the lion from the woman, which may have prevented this incident from ending a lot worse.

The Bronx Zoo released the following statement in regard to the incident:

“This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

The woman was not injured. No word on if any action will or has been taken against her.