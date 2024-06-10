Expand / Collapse search
Woman dead following west Phoenix crash: PD

By
Updated  June 10, 2024 9:46am MST
West Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Woman dead following crash in Phoenix

Police say the crash happened near 55th Avenue and Campbell Monday morning.

PHOENIX - A woman is dead, according to Phoenix Police officials, following a crash that happened during the overnight hours on June 10.

Per a statement, officers responded to the area of 55th Avenue and Campbell at around 1:45 a.m. for a crash call.

"When officers arrived, they located the adult female of the lone mobile vehicle involved," read a portion of the statement. "The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where unfortunately she was pronounced deceased."

Investigators say it appears that while driving, the woman hit a car that was lawfully parked on the side of the roadway.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Area where the crash happened