Woman dead following west Phoenix crash: PD

A woman is dead, according to Phoenix Police officials, following a crash that happened during the overnight hours on June 10.

Per a statement, officers responded to the area of 55th Avenue and Campbell at around 1:45 a.m. for a crash call.

"When officers arrived, they located the adult female of the lone mobile vehicle involved," read a portion of the statement. "The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where unfortunately she was pronounced deceased."

Investigators say it appears that while driving, the woman hit a car that was lawfully parked on the side of the roadway.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Area where the crash happened