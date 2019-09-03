Woman dead, man seriously injured after being hit by truck in Phoenix
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix police say a woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after they were hit by a pickup truck on Tuesday night.
The crash happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Indian School Road when 49-year-old Dawn Christa Cash and a 55-year-old man were hit by the truck while crossing the street in the crosswalk.
Witnesses say the victims were crossing the street against the light and the pickup truck had a green light.
Cash was pronounced dead at the scene and the 55-year-old man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The 84-year-old driver of the truck was not injured and impairment was not a factor in the crash.
Traffic was blocked in all directions at 16th Street and Indian School Road as a result of the crash, according to police.