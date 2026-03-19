Phoenix prepares for heat rescues during earliest heat wave on record

The Brief Phoenix is activating early heat relief measures as the city faces its earliest recorded heat wave during the winter season. Fire department crews and outreach teams are deploying ice suits, hydration supplies, and cooling packs to protect hikers and the homeless. Residents can seek relief at city libraries, community centers, and senior centers before official cooling stations open May 1.



The heat is on in Phoenix as the city faces the hottest and earliest heat wave on record. Although it is technically still winter, the city is stepping up efforts to protect residents from the unseasonably high temperatures.

Mother Nature is forcing officials to open the city's heat relief toolbox early this year. Phoenix Fire Department crews are practicing emergency measures, such as placing dummies inside ice suits, to prepare for potential heat-related calls on Valley trails.

What they're saying:

"Please, if you’re going to hike, hydrate the night before," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller. "It’s the same thing we tell our firefighters."

The outreach efforts extend from hikers to the homeless population. Outreach staff are packing trucks and hitting the streets of Sunnyslope to distribute hats, shoes, and cooling packs.

"It’s nice to see people smile," said Outreach Supervisor Mia Stanford. "Sometimes it only takes asking, 'How was your day? Are you aware of the temperature this weekend?'"

City officials insist that this early heat stretch will not impact supplies for the upcoming summer. They are working to address both short-term emergency needs and long-term urban mitigation.

"Events like this hit on both of those topics, and we do need our short-term emergency measures to be in place. We need the ice to be available for paramedics in the field, and they have it, but it also reminds us that we do need to be thinking about year-round and how to design, build and maintain a city that can thrive in the heat as we see," said Dr. David Hondula of the Office of Heat Response and Mitigation. "Our summers are getting longer and hotter."

What you can do:

While the city's official heat relief centers typically do not open until May 1, officials say residents can currently go to libraries, community centers, and senior centers to cool off.

Some trails closed due to extreme heat

The city of Phoenix is taking precautions to keep people safe, including hiking trails.

Whenever there is an extreme warning, Camelback Mountain, Piestewa Peak, and several trails on South Mountain shut down. The closures begin at 8 a.m. and last until 5 p.m.

This rule will be in effect through March 22.

If you do plan on hitting the trails before or after the closure, the Phoenix Fire Department wants to make sure you're prepared.

"On Monday, we had three mountain rescues in a matter of hours. Wearing proper footwear, [have a] charged cell phone.," said Keller. "Halfway done with water, halfway done with your hike."

The fire department says it typically takes our bodies several months to get acclimated to this kind of heat, so it's important that you're hydrating the night before.

The National Weather Service says you should drink water every 20 minutes, even if you're not thirsty. And if you're working in the heat, you should take breaks every 45 minutes.