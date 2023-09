Detectives are investigating after a shooting in south Phoenix left a woman dead and a man in the hospital.

The incident happened just south of 7th Avenue and Southern at around 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Police found both victims with gunshot wounds. The woman did not survive, and the man is expected to survive his injuries.

Roads were restricted in the area for some time, but they have since reopened.

No names were released.

