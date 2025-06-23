Woman dies inside Taco Bell; possible Iran, Israel ceasefire | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup

June 23, 2025
From a woman who was found dead inside a Taco Bell in Mesa over the weekend, to President Donald Trump saying that Iran and Israel have reached a ceasefire, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Woman found dead inside Mesa Taco Bell

The Mesa Police Department says a woman was found dead inside a Taco Bell restroom after experiencing an apparent medical issue.

2. Social Security's 2026 COLA: Recipients could get more money next year

Social Security recipients’ monthly checks could be higher than originally thought next year with the cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA.

3. Map: Here's where the most shark attacks have happened

A popular beach in Florida has been deemed the "shark bite capital of the world."

4. Trump claims ceasefire between Iran and Israel

Iran's foreign minister said that no agreement on a ceasefire deal has been reached, but said it will stop its military response at 4 a.m. if Israel also concludes its "illegal aggression."

5. Barry Morphew: Lead prosecutor withheld evidence, leading to new twists in murder case

A husband is behind bars again, accused of killing his wife. How the lead prosecutor withheld evidence, leading to new twists in the case. Attorney Ben Taylor weighs in.

