Woman found dead at west Phoenix shopping center

An investigation is underway after police say the body of a woman was found on Sept. 4 at a shopping center in west Phoenix.

According to police, officers responded to the scene near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard at around 3 p.m. and found a woman "with obvious signs of trauma." The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unknown how she died.

"Detectives responded to investigate the scene," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said. "Specifics on the woman’s injuries will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner."

Police are asking anyone with any information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Area where the body was found: