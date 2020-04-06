Woman found dead inside vehicle in Phoenix parking garage

article

Police say a woman was found dead inside a vehicle in a Phoenix parking garage.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a shooting call near 16th Street and Northern at 5:40 a.m. and found a 57-year-old woman with a gunshot injury.

Firefighters responded to the scene and the woman was pronounced dead.

Police say they are working to identify the description of the suspect.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.