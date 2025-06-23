Woman found dead at Taco Bell; armed robbery suspect struck by police SUV | Morning Brief

From a woman's body being found at a Mesa Taco Bell to what you should do if your accounts were affected by a major data breach, and an armed robbery suspect being struck by a police vehicle; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 23:

1. Woman found dead at Taco Bell restroom

Featured article

2. Woman detained after residential shooting

3. Passwords data breach: What to do if your account was affected

FILE - Password box in an internet browser on a generic computer screen. Getty Images

Researchers at cybersecurity outlet Cybernews say that billions of login credentials have been leaked and compiled into datasets online. This reportedly gives cybercriminals "unprecedented access" to common accounts consumers use each day. Even if you think you are immune to this or other leaks, resetting your passwords is recommended. Read more.

4. Armed robbery suspect struck by Phoenix PD vehicle

Featured article

5. Is it a headache or migraine?

6. Israel-Iran war: Trump talks regime change in Iran after US strikes

President Donald Trump, who has warned of more strikes if Tehran retaliates against U.S. forces, has talked about a potential "regime change″ in Iran, amid administration officials indicating they wanted to restart talks with Iran. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in an interview with CBS, said: "Let’s meet directly." Read more.

Your weather for today