Woman found dead at Taco Bell; armed robbery suspect struck by police SUV | Morning Brief

By
Published  June 23, 2025 9:38am MST
PHOENIX - From a woman's body being found at a Mesa Taco Bell to what you should do if your accounts were affected by a major data breach, and an armed robbery suspect being struck by a police vehicle; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 23:

1. Woman found dead at Taco Bell restroom

Woman found dead inside Mesa Taco Bell

The Mesa Police Department says a woman was found dead inside a Taco Bell restroom after experiencing an apparent medical issue.

2. Woman detained after residential shooting

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Phoenix

Officers say a man was found with a gunshot wound near I-17 and Thomas Rd.

3. Passwords data breach: What to do if your account was affected

FILE - Password box in an internet browser on a generic computer screen. Getty Images

Researchers at cybersecurity outlet Cybernews say that billions of login credentials have been leaked and compiled into datasets online. This reportedly gives cybercriminals "unprecedented access" to common accounts consumers use each day. Even if you think you are immune to this or other leaks, resetting your passwords is recommended. Read more.

4. Armed robbery suspect struck by Phoenix PD vehicle

Police car hits suspect allegedly reaching for a gun after burglary

Police officers responding to a June 7 burglary in West Phoenix spotted the suspect at a nearby gas station. Officers say the suspect reached for a gun and was then struck by their patrol car near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

5. Is it a headache or migraine?

Headaches vs migraines: What's the difference?

It's Migraine and Headache Awareness Month, and we're going in-depth to learn more about the different types of headaches and what they mean with Dr. Joshua Tobin, a neurologist at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix.

6. Israel-Iran war: Trump talks regime change in Iran after US strikes

President Donald Trump, who has warned of more strikes if Tehran retaliates against U.S. forces, has talked about a potential "regime change″ in Iran, amid administration officials indicating they wanted to restart talks with Iran. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in an interview with CBS, said: "Let’s meet directly." Read more.

Your weather for today

Arizona weather forecast: Pleasant start to the week with below average temperatures

 

