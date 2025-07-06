Woman found shot to death in Phoenix park, PD says

The Brief An unidentified woman was found shot to death in a Phoenix park on July 5. It happened near 55th Avenue and Osborn Road.



A woman found dead in a Phoenix park on July 5 was a victim of homicide, Phoenix Police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene near 55th Avenue and Osborn Road around 6 a.m.

"When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive adult female with an apparent gunshot wound. The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced the woman deceased," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez.

Homicide detectives are looking into what happened.

What we don't know:

The woman's name wasn't released by police.

There's no information about a possible suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Map of the area where the woman was found