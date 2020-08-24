Woman identified after being struck, killed while checking mail in Maricopa County

article

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash where a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday, Aug. 24.

Deputies responded to the area of Narramore and Rainbow Valley roads around 7:30 p.m. for a crash involving a driver and a woman.

The victim was reportedly checking the mail in a neighborhood when she walked out of her driveway and was hit by a driver. She was pronounced dead shortly after at the hospital and was identified as Nina Olsen, 61.

On Aug. 25, deputies said the driver was not intoxicated, speed was not a factor and he wasn't on his phone.

The investigation continues.