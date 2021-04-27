Woman killed, 2 injured in Grand Canyon boat crash on the Colorado River

A boat crash on the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon National Park on Monday, April 26 killed a woman and injured two others, says the National Park Service (NPS) on Tuesday.

At around 11 a.m., a satellite phone report came in saying there was an overturned boat near Kwagunt Rapid and that several people were hurt.

The swiftwater rescue team headed by boat to the crash, however, a helicopter wasn't able to immediately launch because of weather concerns, NPS says.

It's not known what caused the crash, but a 60-year-old woman died and two others were injured.

Once the helicopter launched and arrived, it transported the victims for treatment.

The woman hasn't been identified.

"Salvage operations of the overturned boat are ongoing," NPS says.

There is an ongoing investigation into the crash by NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.