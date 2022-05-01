Woman killed in Glendale hit-and-run; driver wanted

Glendale investigators are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

According to Glendale Police, a woman was crossing the street mid-block near 59th Avenue and San Miguel at around 12:30 a.m. when she was hit by a truck.

She died at the scene, and the driver fled before police arrived. No names were released.

Police say the vehicle was a dark-colored GMC truck heading north down 59th Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

