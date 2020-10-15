Woman killed in head-on crash near 43rd Avenue and Cactus in Phoenix

Police say 43rd Avenue is closed from Cholla to Cactus following a head-on crash that left one woman dead.

Phoenix police say a silver Ford Focus was traveling northbound on 43rd Avenue at 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 15 when it crossed the center line and drove into opposite lanes of traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the Ford Focus, identified as 48-year-old Heidi Huff, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 21-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered serious injuries.

Investigators say it is unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

