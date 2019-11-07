Woman, man found passed out from apparent overdose with 2 kids in car

A woman has been arrested after police say she and her passenger were found passed out in their car from an apparent overdose with two children in the backseat.

According to Phoenix police, 36-year-old Kayla Renteria and a man were found in a Walmart parking lot near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road on Wednesday night.

Police say Renteria was arrested for child endangerment and her passenger was taken to a hospital.

The children were not injured and are now in the care of family members.