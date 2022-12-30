Video shows woman push 3-year-old girl off platform and onto train tracks

A woman accused of shoving a 3-year-old girl off a Portland light rail platform and onto the train tracks will be held without bail.

Brianna Workman, 32, was arraigned Thursday on charges of assault, attempted assault, interfering with public transportation, disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office said. Court records show Workman has been living without shelter in Portland, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer to comment on her behalf.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, the woman and her child were waiting for a train at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland when Workman allegedly shoved the child off the platform and onto the tracks without provocation, the district attorney’s office said.

A man who was nearby quickly rescued the child, who reported a severe headache and had a small red mark on her forehead, the district attorney’s office said.

The incident was captured on TriMet video surveillance, according to the district attorney’s office.