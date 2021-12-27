Woman sentenced in hit-and-run crash that left Phoenix PD motorcycle officer seriously injured

A woman convicted in a hit-and-run crash that left a Phoenix Police motorcycle officer with serious injuries has been sentenced to prison.

Elizabeth Eaton, 52, was sentenced by a judge to five years in prison in connection to the crash that happened last December near 26th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Officer Adam O'Connor, a 16-year veteran of the department, was heading eastbound on Bethany Home Road when a minivan turned left in front of the officer, hitting him.

After the crash, Eaton fled the scene.

The officer suffered a broken leg and ankle that required immediate surgery.

Eaton was eventually arrested and booked into jail in connection to the crash after officers found her vehicle, a 2016 Dodge Journey, parked in her backyard near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

"The vehicle had damage matching the collision and other damage seen in the video surveillance footage," police said in a statement.

According to court records, Eaton previously served time in jail for aggravated DUI.

Suspect asks about officer during court appearance

Police say Elizabeth Eaton, 52, was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left a Phoenix Police motorcycle officer seriously injured.

While making her first court appearance, Eaton asked a judge about the officer's condition.

"Your honor? Can you tell me if the officer is OK?' she asked.

"I'm not in a position, I don't have that information and I wouldn't want to inadvertently tell you that. I appreciate you asking the question, but I'm not in a position to tell you that," the judge replied.

Prosecutors argued that Eaton is a flight risk and asked that bond be set at $250,000, however, the judge set it at $100,000.

'I just couldn’t believe my eyes'

Chilo Chacon owns a restaurant called The Lunch Box, and his cameras caught the incident.

"It was a pretty big impact," Chacon said. "I hope he does well and recovers fast."

He couldn't believe what happened, saying, "I just couldn’t believe my eyes. It happened right in front of my business. He just cut him off."

Chacon adds, "That’s something you don’t do. You stop and help, that is a must."

He says an ambulance arrived on the scene about a minute after the crash and that the officer was alert and talking.

"Our prayers go out to the officer, I hope he gets well. Just be careful out there," Chacon said.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Continuing Coverage: