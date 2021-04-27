Woman seriously injured in Phoenix hit-and-run crash

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

According to Sgt. Ann Justus with Phoenix Police, the crash happened just after midnight on April 27 near 30th Street and Indian School Road.

Police say the victim was in the crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle that was traveling east on Indian School.

"The driver and vehicle were gone when police arrived," Sgt. Justus said in a statement.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.