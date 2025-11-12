Woman seriously injured in Phoenix hit-and-run: police

The Brief A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and vehicle involved are currently unknown.



Phoenix police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

What we know:

Officers responded to the area of 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road at 2:37 p.m. on Nov. 12 regarding a pedestrian involved in a crash.

A woman was found alert, but in serious condition. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved did not remain at the scene, according to police. This is an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver, and the type of vehicle they were in, remains unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to call police. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Map of the hit-and-run collision location.