Woman seriously injured in Phoenix hit-and-run: police
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured.
What we know:
Officers responded to the area of 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road at 2:37 p.m. on Nov. 12 regarding a pedestrian involved in a crash.
A woman was found alert, but in serious condition. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle involved did not remain at the scene, according to police. This is an ongoing investigation.
What we don't know:
The identity of the driver, and the type of vehicle they were in, remains unknown.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to call police. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
Map of the hit-and-run collision location.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department