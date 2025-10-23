Woman struck and killed by a car in Goodyear; child hospitalized

The Brief A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle near I-10 and Estrella Parkway in Goodyear on Thursday afternoon. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A child was also involved in the incident and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; the relationship between the woman and child is currently unknown.



A woman was struck and killed by a car and a child is recovering on Thursday afternoon, the Goodyear Police Department said.

What we know:

The Oct. 23 incident happened near I-10 and Estrella Parkway at around 1:10 p.m.

Police say a "caller reported a female had been struck by a vehicle and CPR was in progress. When officers and fire personnel arrived, the adult female victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. A child was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

What we don't know:

There's no word about what led up to the crash. No names have been released in this investigation.

Police did not detail the relationship between the woman and child.

It's unknown if the driver who struck the woman and child stayed at the scene and if the driver is accused of any criminal charges.

Map of the area where the crash happened