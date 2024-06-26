Woman's ex-boyfriend chases her through San Tan Valley neighborhood, causing several crashes, PCSO says

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo from Rural Metro Fire San Tan Valley

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is detailing what led up to a woman crashing into a San Tan Valley home on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 1:50 p.m. near Hunt Highway and Bella Vista Road on June 26, deputies say a woman was being chased by her ex-boyfriend through a neighborhood.

"The suspect ultimately rammed the victim's vehicle, causing her to lose control and crash into an unoccupied home. The suspect then crashed into two parked vehicles," PCSO spokesperson Lauren Reimer said.

The woman, her passenger and the suspect were treated for minor injuries.

The suspect, 44-year-old Michael Martin, was arrested and is accused of multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage and endangerment. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

