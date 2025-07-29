Worker dies after getting trapped in trench; Dragon Bravo Fire threatens historic lodge l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
From a worker who died after getting trapped inside a trench at a west Valley construction site to a massive wildfire that is threatening more historic buildings near the Grand Canyon, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 29.
1. Construction worker dies
A worker died after being pulled from a trench at a construction site near 183rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, firefighters said.
2. Wildfire threatens more structures
Crews were making progress on the Dragon Bravo Fire until the fire blew up due to hot and dry conditions. The fire's containment has been cut in half as it continues to grow, threatening more historic buildings.
3. Deadly north Phoenix shooting
The shooting, according to police, happened in the area of 14th Street and Wescott Drive.
4. ‘He’s just all smiles'
Nash Keen, born at 21 weeks and weighing 10 ounces, just celebrated his first birthday and earned a Guinness World Record as the most premature baby to survive.
5. Former Suns player arrested
Former NBA player Marcus Morris was arrested on Sunday on a fraud charge, according to online arrest records in Florida.
Today's weather
We're staying warm and dry in the Valley on Tuesday. Our high will reach about 111 degrees.