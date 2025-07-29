Expand / Collapse search

Worker dies after getting trapped in trench; Dragon Bravo Fire threatens historic lodge l Morning News Brief

By
Updated  July 29, 2025 10:22am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

From a worker who died after getting trapped inside a trench at a west Valley construction site to a massive wildfire that is threatening more historic buildings near the Grand Canyon, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 29.

1. Construction worker dies

Featured

Worker's body recovered from Goodyear trench
article

Worker's body recovered from Goodyear trench

A worker died after being pulled from a trench at a construction site near 183rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, firefighters said.

2. Wildfire threatens more structures

Featured

'Just say a prayer': Dragon Bravo Fire nears Kaibab Lodge
article

'Just say a prayer': Dragon Bravo Fire nears Kaibab Lodge

Crews were making progress on the Dragon Bravo Fire until the fire blew up due to hot and dry conditions. The fire's containment has been cut in half as it continues to grow, threatening more historic buildings.

3. Deadly north Phoenix shooting

Featured

1 dead following north Phoenix shooting: PD
article

1 dead following north Phoenix shooting: PD

The shooting, according to police, happened in the area of 14th Street and Wescott Drive.

4. ‘He’s just all smiles'

Featured

World's most premature baby defies all medical odds to reach 1st birthday
article

World's most premature baby defies all medical odds to reach 1st birthday

Nash Keen, born at 21 weeks and weighing 10 ounces, just celebrated his first birthday and earned a Guinness World Record as the most premature baby to survive.

5. Former Suns player arrested

Featured

Ex-NBA player Marcus Morris arrested in Florida on felony fraud charge
article

Ex-NBA player Marcus Morris arrested in Florida on felony fraud charge

Former NBA player Marcus Morris was arrested on Sunday on a fraud charge, according to online arrest records in Florida.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Hot, dry conditions continue in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Hot, dry conditions continue in Phoenix

We're staying warm and dry in the Valley on Tuesday. Our high will reach about 111 degrees.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews