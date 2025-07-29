Worker dies after getting trapped in trench; Dragon Bravo Fire threatens historic lodge l Morning News Brief

article

From a worker who died after getting trapped inside a trench at a west Valley construction site to a massive wildfire that is threatening more historic buildings near the Grand Canyon, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 29.

1. Construction worker dies

Featured article

2. Wildfire threatens more structures

Featured article

3. Deadly north Phoenix shooting

Featured article

4. ‘He’s just all smiles'

Featured article

5. Former Suns player arrested

Featured article

Today's weather