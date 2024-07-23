Worker rescued after falling into trench and becoming trapped in Phoenix

A man who was working near a trench in Phoenix fell in, became trapped and had to be rescued on Tuesday morning.

The rescue was near 113th Drive and Indian School Road on July 23.

"Nearby witnesses, which are believed to be possible coworkers, were able to successfully dig him out," Phoenix Fire Capt. Shaun Dubois said.

Firefighters from Phoenix, Tolleson and Avondale then lifted him out of the trench. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Crews didn't say how deep the trench was and what kind of work the man was doing.

Map of where the rescue happened: