Working in heat at an airport tarmac: "I wish I could say you get used to it"

article

If you work inside an office, count yourself lucky during the summer months.

But thousands of Valley workers do their jobs outdoors, including construction crews, landscapers, and first responders, and don’t forget rampers at the airport.

How hot does it get?

During one of the hottest days of the summer, the air temperature is about 110 degrees, but the temperature on the pavement is coming in at 144 degrees.

People are still popping into Mesa Gateway Airport during the hottest time of year for one reason or another.

READ MORE: Phoenix heat experts expect 2024 to break the record for hottest summer in history

"What is it, about 115? Well, it's about 100 from where I'm from, so just a 15-degree difference," said one passenger.

"Oh man, it's hot," said another. "My wife loves the heat. I love the South Dakota winters."

"You never really get accustomed to it"

On the apron, during the hottest hours of the day, Josh is on the job.

"But I wish I could say you get used to it, but I'll be honest with you, after 14 years you never really get accustomed to it," said Josh Kappes, head tamper at Mesa-Gateway Airport.

He makes sure the planes have everything they need - wingtip to wingtip - like a concierge on concrete.

"Fuel, catering, ground support equipment, towing from one place to another," he said.

Josh makes sure he's heat ready by wearing a big hat, thick soles, and having thick skin.

"You know, I love it out here," he adds. "As miserable as it is, you know the other seven months of the year it is absolutely heavenly."

Keeping planes in the sky at 110 degrees on the ground, Josh wouldn't have it any other way.