World's largest landfill becomes second-largest park in NYC, now open to the public

"We all remember this Freshkills. It was nothing fresh about the smell that came out here. It killed," said Mayor Eric Adams.

Mayor Adams announced the opening of the first section of Freshkills Park in Staten Island--formerly the world's largest landfill, to the public on Sunday.

"What was once an eyesore is now becoming a world-class park that will serve the residents of this borough for generations to come," — NYC Mayor Eric Adams

The 21-acre space in the North Park section will become the second-largest park in the five boroughs, for what the city is calling; a symbol of urban renewal.

According to the park's website the entire Freshkills Park is nearly three times the size of Central Park and the largest park to be developed in New York City in over 100 years.

The transformation of Freshkills Landfill is a part of a $2 million fund from the New York State Environmental Protection Fund and the state’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP).

The landfill closed back in 2001 and construction began in 2008.

"I vowed before taking office that under an Adams administration, Staten Island would no longer be the forgotten borough…," Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday.

According to the Mayor's office the opening will offer views of the hills and waterways. This will include access to the William T. Davis Wildlife Refuge and plenty of areas designated to birdwatching.

" …providing Staten Islanders with another place to exercise, breathe fresh air, and be outside," — NYC Mayor Eric Adams

There will also be walking paths, cycling lanes and public parking.

In order to stay on brand with the Parks' Departments push to promote environmental responsibility, the restrooms will not use any water.

That's right, waterless restrooms.

Instead, they have been designed to turn waste back into compost for the soil. The restrooms will also run off of solar panels, as well as the parking lots on site.

This is the first phase of reconstruction for the park. The entire park isn't expected to be complete until 2036.

