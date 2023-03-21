Expand / Collapse search
Yavapai County judge arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI

By Associated Press
Published 
Updated 11:48AM
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Yavapai County Superior Court officials were continuing to gather information Tuesday about Judge Celé Hancock’s arrest on suspicion of extreme DUI last weekend.

Prescott police said Hancock was arrested Sunday afternoon after they got a call about a possibly impaired driver.

Hancock showed signs of alcohol consumption and failed several sobriety tests, according to police.

They said breath tests showed Hancock initially had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.158% with later tests at 0.219% and 0.214% —all far above Arizona’s DUI threshold of 0.08% for drivers.

State law defines extreme DUI for drivers who have a blood-alcohol content of 0.15% or higher.

Police said Hancock was cited and later released. She was first elected to the bench in 2010.

A call to Hancock’s office on March 21 for comment on her arrest was redirected to court officials.

"The court has a duty to obtain as much information as possible about any criminal allegations related to its personnel," Deputy Court Administrator Julie Malinowski said in a statement. "This process is no different for judges. We have begun gathering information."