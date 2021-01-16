Yavapai County man dies after deputy-involved shooting on Jan. 15

A Yavapai County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man suspected of firing several rounds toward deputies in Prescott Valley on Friday, Jan. 15.

Investigators say the unidentified 65-year-old man was firing toward a home on Hawthorne Lane. When authorities arrived, they say he told deputies he had been depressed over ongoing family issues.

He reportedly threatened to kill deputies and planned to die by "suicide by cop."

Deputies say the man was killed after firing several rounds toward deputies from a shed.

"This was an extremely difficult situation, and our thoughts are with the suspect’s family. I want to praise the efforts our deputies, SWAT, and crisis negotiators made during this incident and I’m grateful no one else was injured," said Sheriff David Rhodes, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information is available.