YCSO: Reward offered for tips leading to an arrest in auto theft case

A search is underway for a burglary suspect accused of stealing a mini-van from a home in Yavapai County.

The sheriff's office says a man went to a home near 16th Street and Kerley Lane in Cottonwood on April 12. Between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., he removed keys for a white 2011 Chrysler Town and Country minivan and took the vehicle from the garage.

The following morning, deputies found the van near Mingus Union High School.

"The subject was seen dressed in all black getting out of the vehicle and into a similar van of the same color and drove away on Camino Real towards Rio Mesa Trail," stated Chris Wilson of the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

The Chrysler's engine was damaged beyond repair. Inside the van, they found a bag from a nearby Speedway gas station with contents that did not belong to the vehicle's owner.

Surveillance footage from that gas station led them to an image of the suspect, who is accused of felony criminal damage, burglary and trespassing.

"The male subject had entered the Speedway and purchased the items on April 12, 2020, just after 11 p.m.," said Wilson.

Advertisement

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male between the ages of 16 and 21, 5' 11" tall, 150 pounds with black hair.

If you have any information about this case, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. Tips that lead to an arrest could earn you a $300 cash reward.