YCSO: Wanted man injures teen in rollover crash, flees the scene

A 23-year-old already wanted for parole violations by the Arizona Department of Corrections is now wanted by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office after reportedly leaving the scene of a crash that injured someone on May 5th.

Grant Prevatt from Chino Valley is accused by YCSO of driving his truck recklessly, rolling it, seriously injuring a 16-year-old girl, then fleeing the scene.

It happened around 2 a.m. near the 24800 block of N. Mitchell Lane in Paulden.

Another male and a 15-year-old girl were also in the truck at the time of the crash.

"Prevatt drove the truck in an erratic fashion, ‘fishtailing,’ etc., when the truck slid sideways and rolled. The teen who sustained serious injuries was not wearing a seat belt," a YCSO news release said.

She was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Deputies say Prevatt kicked out the windshield of the truck, told the passengers he was a felon and needed to leave the scene.

"A good samaritan saw the wreck and stopped to give aid and drove the girls back to their car as they were intending to go to the hospital. That is the time deputies and fire personnel arrived," the news release said.

Deputies found the scene of the crash and found Prevatt's friend who confirmed Prevatt was the driver. He was taken to the hospital for chest pain.

YCSO says Prevatt could face charges of: criminal damage; endangerment (3 counts), reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.

If anyone has information on Prevatt’s whereabouts, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232. Your anonymous tip may also be submitted online at www.yavapaisw.com. A $350 cash reward is being offered if the tip leads to an arrest. Those with information may also contact YCSO Detective Deron Franklin at 928-777-7272.

Prevatt is also wanted by the Arizona Department of Corrections for parole violations. A fugitive parole warrant has been issued.