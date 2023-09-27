You Decide: Sept. 27 Republican debate analysis

Right after Wednesday's Republican debate, FOX 10 will host our first-ever streaming event at 8 p.m. MST Arizona time (11 p.m. Eastern).

Here's what you need to know about the candidates participating in the debate:

Doug Burgum

Born August 1, 1956 in Arthur, North Dakota

North Dakota governor

Founded a software company that was sold to Microsoft in 2001

Endorsed Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020

Signed a near-total ban on abortion in North Dakota

Sent National Guard troops to the southern border

Burgum, a former software entrepreneur now in his second term as North Dakota’s governor, nearly missed the first debate due to a tendon injury sustained while playing basketball with his campaign staff. But Burgum still participated, telling reporters afterward that he stood on one leg behind the podium.

Burgum has been using his fortune to boost his campaign, giving away $20 gift cards — "Biden Relief Cards," hitting Biden’s handling of the economy — in exchange for $1 donations. Critics have questioned whether the offer violates campaign finance law.

Chris Christie

Born in Newark, New Jersey on September 6, 1962

Former New Jersey governor

Anti-Trump Republican

Calls the former president a coward for not taking part in debates

Slammed Ron DeSantis for failing to meet with President Joe Biden during tour of Hurricane Idalia damage

The former New Jersey governor opened his campaign by portraying himself as the only candidate ready to take on Trump, calling on the former president to "show up at the debates and defend his record."

Without Trump at the first debate, Christie was left without his primary intended target. At times, he was drowned out by the audience’s boos as he pushed back aggressively on questioning as to whether the candidates would support Trump even if he is convicted of felony charges.

Ron DeSantis

Born in Jacksonville, Florida on Sept. 14, 1978

Florida governor

Closest rival to Donald Trump

Says Trump unlikely to be reelected if convicted of criminal charges

Says he would not fund COVID-19 booster vaccines if elected and supports ‘anti-woke’ policies

The Florida governor had long been seen as the top rival for Trump, finishing a distant second to the current GOP front-runner in both early-voting state and national polls, and raising an impressive amount of money.

But those sands have begun to shift as DeSantis’ effort has struggled to live up to high expectations for his campaign. Republican support for him nationally has slipped substantially from its high point earlier this year.

Nikki Haley

Born in Bamberg, South Carolina on January 20, 1972

Former U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina governor

Supports policies that strengthen parental involvement and decision-making in schools

Says middle-class and small businesses deserve better than 'Bidenomics"

Recent polling suggests she's the strongest GOP candidate in a match-up against President Biden

The only Republican woman on stage — and in the field — Haley experienced a fundraising bounce after her performance in the first debate. Her campaign said she raised at least $1 million in 72 hours, a record period for her.

Two recent polls of her home state of South Carolina found that Haley — a former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor — was in second place, well behind Trump but slightly ahead of other GOP rivals.

During one squabble in the first GOP debate, Haley cut in with a reference to a famous line from Margaret Thatcher, Britain’s first female prime minister: "If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman."

Mike Pence

Born June 7, 1959 in Columbus, Indiana

Former Vice President and former Indiana governor

Supports a federal ban on abortion at six weeks

Says runaway spending and debt are driving inflation

Says Biden has ‘made every American abroad less safe’ after Iran prisoner swap deal

Campaigning on his reputation as a statesman and experienced elected official, Trump’s vice president showed off his debate chops last month and is angling to see more action in California.

Pence had combative moments with several other candidates in Milwaukee over some of the biggest dividing lines in the Republican nominating contest.

Drawing a contrast with Haley over abortion, among his signature issues, Pence called Haley’s push for consensus over the issue "the opposite of leadership." Perhaps some of Pence’s fieriest moments came as he sparred with Ramaswamy, saying, "Now is not the time for on-the-job training."

Pence himself was also the subject of a pivotal debate question, with the candidates largely agreeing that he had been correct to protect the results of the 2020 election against Trump’s pressure campaign.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Born August 9, 1985 in Cincinnati, Ohio

Biotech entrepreneur and political commentator

Calls the ‘climate change agenda’ a hoax

Criticized Trump for failing to repeal Obamacare

Seeks to ‘declare independence from communist China’

The political newcomer scored several memorable moments at the first debate, criticizing some rivals as "super PAC puppets" who were using "ready-made, preprepared slogans" to attack him. He was a frequent target of incoming attacks on his lack of experience.

Those jabs helped boost both Ramaswamy’s campaign coffers and his name ID in the broad Republican field.

Tim Scott

Born September 19, 1965 in North Charleston, South Carolina

South Carolina senator

Seeks to reduce government spending

Supports federal ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy

Only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate

The senator from South Carolina did not have a breakout moment in the first debate in Milwaukee and is hoping to change that during Wednesday’s event.

Wanting to be a bigger part of the conversation, Scott asked the party to change how it orders the candidates onstage in an effort to get more prominent podium placement. There is no indication the RNC plans to do that.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.