Young boy hit by float during Fountain Hills Thanksgiving Day Parade

By FOX 10 Staff
Fountain Hills
FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - A 10-year-old boy received minor injuries at the Fountain Hills Thanksgiving Day Parade after he was hit by a float, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The boy had been on top of one of the floats when he fell, and officials say he was hit shortly after.

His injuries are non-life threatening, and the case is being investigated.

