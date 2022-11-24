Car crashes into two Phoenix homes on Thanksgiving

People living in two different Phoenix homes are not having the Thanksgiving morning they imagined after a car crashed into both of their properties.

The collisions happened near 34th Avenue and Camelback early Thursday morning.

Police say the driver crashed into the homes - which are next door to each other - before getting out of the car and fleeing on foot. Several vehicles were also damaged during the collision.

The suspect is still on the run, and impairment is believed to be a factor.

"A lot of people could have been hurt, this could have been really bad during the day because I know a lot of people who walk down here all the time," said one witness.

No injuries were reported, and no other information was released.

