Zariah Dodd: Arrests made in pregnant teen's murder

Updated  August 1, 2025 12:42pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
2 arrested in murder of pregnant teenager

Two men have been arrested in the murder of 16-year-old Zariah Dodd, who was found dead at a Phoenix park.

The Brief

    • Two men accused of killing 16-year-old Zariah Dodd have been arrested.
    • One of the suspects is the father of Dodd's unborn child, police said.
    • Both suspects are accused of murder.

PHOENIX - Two suspects have been arrested in the murder of a pregnant teenager whose body was found at a Phoenix park.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says 36-year-old Jurrell Davis and 18-year-old Jechri James-Gillett are in custody.

"The investigation established that Davis was the father Zariah’s unborn child. It also showed that the two suspects conspired to commit and carried out the homicide," Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

Both suspects were booked into jail and are accused of murder. Davis is also accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Image 1 of 4

Zariah Finley Dodd

The backstory:

Dodd, 16, reportedly left a group home near Cactus and Litchfield Roads at 8 p.m. on July 4, telling staff she was going for a walk. 

Group home staff called the police just after midnight, and Dodd's body was discovered later that morning in Phoenix.

What's next:

On Friday night, a vigil for Dodd will be held at Marivue Park, where she was found dead.

Dodd's funeral is scheduled for Aug. 2 at 11a.m. at Greater Hope Christian Church.

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department and previous FOX 10 reports on July 30-31.

