Zariah Dodd: Arrests made in pregnant teen's murder, including unborn baby's father

Two suspects have been arrested in the murder of a pregnant teenager whose body was found at a Phoenix park.

Police say 36-year-old Jurrell Davis and 18-year-old Jechri James-Gillett conspired in Zariah Dodd's murder.

What we know:

On the night of July 4, Dodd left Sunshine Residential, a group home in Surprise, around 8 p.m. She was reported missing as a runaway to police four hours later. She was found dead with a gunshot wound at Marivue Park in Phoenix around 6 a.m. the next morning.

"The investigation established that Davis was the father Zariah’s unborn child. It also showed that the two suspects conspired to commit and carried out the homicide," Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

Both suspects were booked into jail and are accused of murder. Davis is also accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.

What they're saying:

Zariah's father, Sylquayn Bernard, reacted to news of the arrests and the fact that Davis impregnated 16-year-old Zariah.

"Honestly, disgust. I mean, he's 36, 30 whatever, it's traumatizing," Bernard said. "But I'm happy that they did find the people who did this. That was my main objective there as far as the investigation, how it was put out there. A lot of mixed emotions. I do want to follow this. I want to stay on top of it to continue to get more justice for my daughter and my granddaughter."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Zariah Finley Dodd

Jechri was located in Goodyear.

Phoenix Police initially described the victim in the fatal shooting as a woman in her 20s. It took nearly a month for officials to release Zariah's name and her actual age of 16.

"There are some cases like this where we're gonna hold a lot of information back and it's to protect that investigation, because again, we're looking along with homicide and any investigation for that matter, we're looking at that prosecution angle, and we don't wanna necessarily do anything to impact that investigation," said Sgt. Rob Scherer of the Phoenix Police.

Dig deeper:

Davis is a prohibited possessor after pleading guilty to child abuse in 2008 for impregnating a 14-year-old when he was 19 at the time. He's been behind bars since July 15 after Phoenix Police arrested him in connection to a missing 17-year-old girl out of Glendale. That girl's mother, Adrianne Morris, filed an order of protection against him last August and has been trying ever since to get Davis off the streets.

When police executed a search warrant on his car, they found him with the girl and recovered a gun. Police say Davis claimed the gun was owned by a friend of a friend known as "Jechri."

Morris spoke at his court hearing for the gun charge. Her daughter became close to Davis in June 2024.

"I later found out he had been in my home, picking up my daughter in the middle of the night, making very high demands, grooming her," Morris said. "Grooming her to the point that even Phoenix PD said that my daughter was going to need extensive help and therapy. He was on her 24 hours a day. When she could eat, when she could shower, where she could go."

Morris' daughter is safe, but traumatized. Zariah and her unborn daughter are dead.

"You deserve what you got and what you're gonna get and hopefully there's a place for you," Bernard said.

What's next:

Davis and James-Gillett are set to appear in court on charges for Zariah Dodd's murder at some point August 1. We will continue to bring you developments.

On Friday at 7 p.m., a vigil for Dodd will be held at Marivue Park, where Zariah was found dead. Loved ones will be celebrating her life. They're encouraging people to wear purple, blue, or pink in her honor.

Her funeral is scheduled for Aug. 2 at 11a.m. at Greater Hope Christian Church.

Map of Marivue Park