Arizona Coyotes sign backup goalie Connor Ingram to 3-year contract

By Associated Press
Published 
Arizona Coyotes
Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. - The Arizona Coyotes have signed backup goalie Connor Ingram to a three-year contract, the team announced Sunday.

The 26-year-old led the Coyotes with a 3.37 goals against average and a .907 save percentage last season. He had a 6-13-8 record in 27 games. Ingram made 47 saves in a shutout of Tampa Bay on Feb. 15, the most in NHL history by a goalie in his first career shutout.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

"We are very pleased to sign Connor to an extension," Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said in a statement. "Connor is a good young goaltender who played well for us last season. He and Karel Vejmelka provided us with a strong goaltending tandem. We look forward to having him back between the pipes."

Ingram was drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round in 2016. The Coyotes claimed him off waivers last year.