Arizona State player rips Jayden Daniels as he's reportedly set to enter transfer portal

article

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels reportedly entered the transfer portal and will look for a new school to play for in 2022.

Daniels played the last three seasons with the Sun Devils. He played in 12 games as a freshman, all four games of the 2020 coronavirus-impacted season and 13 games in 2021.

On Thursday, 247 Sports reported Daniels was entering the transfer portal.

In 29 collegiate games, Daniels has 6,025 passing yards and 32 touchdown passes. The Sun Devils were 8-5 last season and lost in the Las Vegas Bowl to Wisconsin, 20-13. Daniels is considered the best quarterback remaining in the transfer portal.

A video surfaced on social media showing teammates cleaning out Daniels’ locker.

Someone can be heard saying, "N---- sucks anyway," on the video.

Arizona State has been under investigation for potential recruiting violations. The Sun Devils are accused of hosting recruits on campus during an NCAA-mandated COVID-19 "dead" period.

Several coaches have left the program amid the NCAA probe, and the team has lost commitments from its 2022 class.

Herm Edwards remains head coach of the team despite the controversy surrounding the program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com

More sports news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.