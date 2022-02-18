Arizona State player rips Jayden Daniels as he's reportedly set to enter transfer portal
TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels reportedly entered the transfer portal and will look for a new school to play for in 2022.
Daniels played the last three seasons with the Sun Devils. He played in 12 games as a freshman, all four games of the 2020 coronavirus-impacted season and 13 games in 2021.
On Thursday, 247 Sports reported Daniels was entering the transfer portal.
In 29 collegiate games, Daniels has 6,025 passing yards and 32 touchdown passes. The Sun Devils were 8-5 last season and lost in the Las Vegas Bowl to Wisconsin, 20-13. Daniels is considered the best quarterback remaining in the transfer portal.
A video surfaced on social media showing teammates cleaning out Daniels’ locker.
Someone can be heard saying, "N---- sucks anyway," on the video.
Arizona State has been under investigation for potential recruiting violations. The Sun Devils are accused of hosting recruits on campus during an NCAA-mandated COVID-19 "dead" period.
Several coaches have left the program amid the NCAA probe, and the team has lost commitments from its 2022 class.
Herm Edwards remains head coach of the team despite the controversy surrounding the program.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com
More sports news
- Daytona 500: 2022 starting lineup, everything to know about 64th Great American Race
- No. 3 Arizona rolls in second half, tops Oregon State 83-69
- Arizona State rolls over Oregon with big second half in 81-57 win
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement