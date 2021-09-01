Cardinals place CB Malcolm Butler on reserve/retired list

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from WED 6:44 AM MST until THU 11:45 PM MST, Gila County
3
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Cardinals place CB Malcolm Butler on reserve/retired list

By David Brandt
Published 
Arizona Cardinals
Associated Press
Cardinals generic logo article

 

TEMPE, Ariz. - The Arizona Cardinals placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list on Aug. 31, potentially signaling the end of his seven-year career.

The NFL Network reported Monday that Butler was mulling retirement because of a "personal situation."

The 31-year-old Butler signed a $6 million, one-year deal with the Cardinals during the offseason and appeared in line to become one of the team’s starting cornerbacks.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t say much about Butler’s absence on Tuesday, but acknowledged he hadn’t talked to the cornerback. He said Butler’s future "remains to be seen."

A few hours later, Butler was placed on reserve/retired list, which opens up a spot on the roster for another player.

Butler is best known for one of the most stunning plays in Super Bowl history. As a rookie for the New England Patriots in 2014, he intercepted a pass from Seattle’s Russell Wilson at the goal line with 26 seconds left, securing the Patriots’ 28-24 win.

Butler was a Pro Bowl selection for the Patriots the following year and started four seasons for the franchise, helping New England win another Super Bowl after the 2016 season.

He played three years with the Tennessee Titans before signing with the Cardinals. Kingsbury had been complimentary of Butler during training camp and there was no indication the cornerback was having problems.

Butler has 17 interceptions in 100 games, including 84 starts.

Without Butler, Arizona’s likely starters at cornerback will be Robert Alford and Byron Murphy Jr.

Alford has missed the past two seasons with injuries. Kingsbury also said he’s been pleased with the way rookie Marco Wilson has played during camp.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

More Arizona Cardinals news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.