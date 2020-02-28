Cardinals to host regular-season game in Mexico City in 2020

article

The Arizona Cardinals will host a regular-season game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in 2020.

The date of the game and the Cardinals' opponent have not been announced.

This will be the second time the Cardinals have played a game in Mexico City. In 2005, the Cardinals beat the 49ers 31-14 in the first regular-season game played outside the United States in NFL history.

“Two years ago when the NFL awarded Super Bowl LVII to Arizona and State Farm Stadium, we understood the requirement of hosting an international game before 2023,” said Cardinals Chairman and President Michael Bidwill. “We are thrilled to learn that this game will take place at Estadio Azteca where we received such an enthusiastic reception in 2005. We are extremely grateful for the support we receive from fans in Mexico and look forward to an incredible experience.”