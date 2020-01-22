Expand / Collapse search

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald purchases minority stake in Phoenix Suns

Arizona Cardinals
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 23: Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns greets Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald before the NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 23, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE

PHOENIX - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald purchased a minority stake in the Phoenix Suns.

The news was announced by the Suns managing partner Robert Sarver in a press release Wednesday. 

“Larry has been a great ambassador for our organization for years," said Sarver. "He is an Arizona icon and a businessman, passionate philanthropist, and leader. He brings a unique perspective from outside basketball but still grounded in sport, and we welcome him as a valued partner and investor.”

Fitzgerald has been a fan of the NBA team since his time in Arizona. 

“I have a special place in my heart for the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, and I have a great deal of respect for Robert,” said Fitzgerald. “He has become a dear friend and a trusted confidante. He is a big part of why I am making this commitment.”

Fitzgerald recently re-signed with the Arizona Cardinals for his 17th season. 