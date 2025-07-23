Former Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu retires from NFL

article

The Brief Tyrann Mathieu announced his retirement from the NFL. Mathieu played 12 NFL season, including five with the Cardinals.



Former Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu took to social media on Tuesday to announce his retirement from the NFL.

What they're saying:

"As I hang up my cleats, I’m filled with gratitude as I close this chapter of my life and officially retire from the game that’s shaped me in every way," Mathieu wrote in an Instagram post. "This isn’t goodbye — it’s just the next chapter."

Former Cardinals react to 'Honey Badger’s' retirement

"Thank you for the inspiration, grit, and heart. You gave everything to the game. "Honered to have shared the field with you," former Cardinals great Larry Fitzerald said.

"What an incredible career!!! So happy for you Badger!!! The greatness you put on the field was even more impressive in the locker room, in the community and as a leader of men!! Can’t wait to watch what is next for you. Congratulations," former Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer said.

"Legend! Hell of a run brother. Hell of a run," said former Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt.

The backstory:

Mathieu was a star defensive player at LSU before being kicked off the team prior to the 2012 season for failing drug tests. He was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2013 draft. He spent five years in Arizona before playing for the Houston Texas, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints.

Mathieu won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2020.