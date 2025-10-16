Where to watch the Arizona Cardinals: Week 7

article

The Brief The Arizona Cardinals host the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 19 in Glendale. Last week, the Cardinals lost their fourth-straight game. The Packers-Cardinals game is Sunday at 1:25 p.m. MST on FOX 10 Phoenix.



Having lost four-straight games, the Arizona Cardinals will look to end their downward spiral this week in a battle against an NFC foe.

Last week, the Cardinals, led by backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, nearly pulled off the upset against the Indianapolis Colts. Arizona had the lead late in the game before falling 31-27.

The Cardinals (2-4) will be back at home this week when they host the Green Bay Packers (3-1-1).

Will Kyler Murray play?

Dig deeper:

Cards' starting quarterback Kyler Murray missed last week's game due to a foot injury. Murray has been limited in practice this week, and it's unknown if he will suit up against the Packers.

Arizona could also be without starting wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., who left last week's game in the second quarter after being placed in concussion protocol.

America’s Game of the Week

One of the most bitter rivalries in football takes center stage when the Washington Commanders take on the Dallas Cowboys.

After disappointing losses for both teams last week, the Commanders and Cowboys want to avoid a two-game losing streak knowing that they must keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East race.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is playing at an MVP level, leading a top 5 offense that will get one of their best playmakers back in receiver Cedee Lamb, who is expected to play on Sunday.

Lamb’s return makes the Cowboys offense more dangerous and now Prescott will have Lamb on one side of the field and receiver George Pickens on the other to challenge the Commanders secondary. But the biggest issue for the Cowboys has been their defense, which was torched by the Carolina Panthers last week, giving up 200 yards rushing.

The Commanders were in control of their game against the Chicago Bears on Monday night, only to blow it on a costly 4th quarter turnover that resulted in a Bears victory.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and the offense hasn’t looked as explosive as they did last season, but they still have talent on that side of the ball, and they may get star receiver Terry McLaurin back this week after he missed the last three games due to injury.

Daniels also has his own weapons on offense at his disposal in McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt. The Commanders are likely going to seek favorable matchups to take advantage of against a struggling Cowboys defense.

The NFC East rivalry kickoffs Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1:25 p.m. MST and you can stream the game live on FOX One.

Here is a look at the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX .

Week 7 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Oct. 16

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals: 5:15 p.m. MST (Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 19

Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars: 6:30 a.m. MST (NFL Network)

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at New York Jets: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)

New York Giants at Denver Broncos: 1:05 p.m. MST (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers: 1:05 p.m. MST (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals: 1:25 p.m. MST (FOX)

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys: 1:25 p.m. MST (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers: 5:20 p.m. MST (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions: 4:15 p.m. MST (ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes)

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks: 7 p.m. MST (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.