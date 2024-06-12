Expand / Collapse search
NBA legend Jerry West passes away at 86

By Kelli Johnson
Updated  June 12, 2024 7:25am MST
Jerry West attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on April 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - NBA legend Jerry West, the man who inspired the league's logo, passed away at the age of 86, the Los Angeles Clippers announced Wednesday.  

West died peacefully at his LA home.

West’s legacy spans decades as a player and executive, perhaps best known for his remarkable work with the Lakers

The West Virginia native played for 14 seasons from 1960-1974 for the Men in Purple and Gold. After he retired as a player, he remained with the franchise for another three decades as a coach, general manager, and other positions in the front office. 

As a legendary Laker, he won a championship as a player in 1972 and went on to win six more titles with the franchise in an advisory role. 

While with the Lakers, he helped build the "Showtime" dynasty, headlined by stars such as Earvin "Magic" Johnson, James Worthy, and the latter part of Jareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career. 

As a trailblazing contributor, he won two more championships with the Golden State Warriors. In addition, he also worked in the front office for the Memphis Grizzlies. 

rry West #44 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball up court against the Baltimore Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1972 at the Baltimore Civic Center in Baltimore, Maryland. West played for the Lakers from 1960-74. (Photo by Focus on

Known as "Mr. Clutch," he was a 14-time All-Star, a 12-time All-NBA selection, and was selected as part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team.

Known as a legend on and off the court, West was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019. 

Former President Donald Trump (R) gives the Presidential Medal of Freedom to National Basket Ball Hall of Fame inductee Jerry West during a ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House September 05, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevill

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.