Lights go out at Chase Field, leading to 15-minute delay between Diamondbacks, Guardians

By David Brandt
Published 
Arizona Diamondbacks
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks say a downtown power surge in Phoenix led to a 15-minute delay after some of the lights went out at Chase Field during their game against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

The game was played in the afternoon, but temperatures in the 100s in central Arizona meant the 25-year-old stadium’s retractable roof was closed.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 18: Third base umpire Brian ONora #7 (L) and home plate umpire Pat Hoberg #31 talk after a lighting issue delayed the first inning of the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field on June (Getty Images)

In the bottom of the first inning, some of the lights suddenly went out when D-backs outfielder Corbin Carroll was batting, and the umpires decided the field was too dim to play.

The umpires met with stadium officials before briefly clearing the field.

"In the bottom of the first inning of today’s game, we experienced a temporary loss of power that affected some lights and sound. We were informed immediately that it was part of a power surge for our downtown power grid," the D-backs said in a statement. "Our facility staff reacted quickly to power backup systems and reset all functions. After a 15-minute delay, systems were restored to adequate levels for play to continue. We have since been notified that all high voltage systems on the grid are operational."